Holiday of Trees online through Dec. 30

Uniquely decorated Christmas trees are now displayed online at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org . In addition, you can view and "like" The Heritage League page on Facebook.

Holiday of Trees proceeds will benefit Community Crops. Because there are no ticket sales this year, the club is accepting donations to support the program. A "Go Fund Me" account has been set up, and details are on the website. Donations may also be mailed to The Heritage League, 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, NE 68502.