Six holes-in-one were reported at Pioneers Golf Course in September, according to Kat Scholl of Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
They included:
• Roger Watton, who carded his ace Sept. 3 with a 188-yard 7-iron shot on hole No. 7.
• Jeff Harris, who used an 8-iron to hit his ball 173 yards into hole No. 4 on Sept. 10.
• Bob Anderson, who hit his ball 131 yards with a 7-iron into hole No. 17 on Sept. 14.
• Rick Shaneyfelt, who skied his ball 105 yards with a pitching wedge into hole No. 17 on Sept. 16.
• Ron Moen, who used a sand wedge to hit his ball 105 yards into hole No. 17 on Sept. 18.
• Maharshai Patel, who smashed the ball 218 yards with a hybrid club into hole No. 13, also on Sept. 18.