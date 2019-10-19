After six inches of rain fell in the Valley area, many were concerned about the course’s availability for the Sept. 23 Scramble Fun Day. However, Bill Howard was certainly happy the course drained effectively and the tournament went on, as he aced the 17th hole – a 142-yard par 3.
The 112 golfers for the U-Pik event were divided into three flights with 10 four-man teams in A and nine teams in B and C.
Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for closest to the pin and hole 18 for longest putt. Those were won by Ron Cunningham and Chuck Justin, respectively. The next Fun Day followed closely on Sept. 25 at a favorite stop, Iron Horse in Ashland.
WINNERS
Flight A: First place, score 59-Ron Ruff, Doug McClelland, Robert Hailey and Larry Morford; second place, score 61-Steve Ferris, Don Sackett, Jim Tenopir and Kevin Barker; third place, score 61-Rick Riley, Ron Riley, Jon Debus and Neil Steiner.
Flight B: First place, score 62-Jim Thieszen, Pat Kappes, Rick Shaneyfelt and Chuck Justin; second place, score 63-Ed Kosola, Dennis Lewis, Tom McBride and Jerry Heinauer; third place, score 64-Veryl Jessen, Tom VanDevelder, Steve Goodrich and Bill Howard.
Flight C: First place, score 64-Bob Monson, Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan and Jerry McDonald; second place, score 66-Bill Nelson, Randy Evans, Glen Schmieding and Bruce Liesveld; third place, score 67-Jim Cunningham, Terry Olton, Jerry Vidlak and Gary McCown.