Hole-in-One highlights Iron Horse LSMGL Fun Day

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Sept. 23 Shamble event at Iron Horse golf course by Ashland was blessed with great weather and course conditions, and scores were low. But the day got even better for Robert Dee, who aced the 126-yard hole No. 5 with his 7-iron. Rick Cotton, Stan Kuta and Keith Rupp witnessed the feat.

This event was a challenge for organizers as well as Brian Kuta’s staff, with an emphasis on masks and social distancing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Two pin prizes were awarded for longest putt on the green on No. 2, won by John Eshleman; and the closest second shot to the pin on No. 9, won by James Johnson. Fun Days were held Sept. 28 at The Pines in Valley and Sept. 30 at Wilderness Ridge, and will appear in later editions of the Neighborhood Extra.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 116-Pat Swift, James Johnson, Paul Svoboda and Robert James; second place, score 120-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; third place, score 122-Allan Klusman, George Hill, Ron Girard and Bob Rauner.