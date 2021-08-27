Hoiberg discovers his grandfather well-known to Exec Club

You want to know what makes people tick in the heart of the country? Relationships with family, friends and special individuals. Especially in the Midwest, where “there’s no place like Nebraska.”
Fred Hoiberg made his first visit to the Executive Club on Monday (Aug. 23), and the third-year Husker basketball coach found out from the membership that he’s come home to a familiar group.
“Did anyone here go to see my grandpa’s games?” Hoiberg asked the crowd on hand, of which almost 75% responded with a hand raised in the air. “Oh my gosh! I thought I’d see a couple (of hands up), but this is the most I’ve seen in a room since I’ve been back asking.”
Hoiberg’s grandfather Jerry Bush was head basketball coach at Nebraska from 1954 to 1963. After being born in Lincoln where his father got a doctorate, Hoiberg said their family moved away two years later in 1974 to Ames, Iowa. But despite spending the next 20 years in Iowa before moving to Indiana in 1995 to play for the NBA Pacers, Hoiberg still had nostalgic thoughts about Lincoln and the Big Red.
“I have great memories of Nebraska. I’d come back to Lincoln a lot as a kid, and we’d spend time with my grandparents on my dad’s side, but also on my mother’s side (Bush),” said Hoiberg, who played four years at guard for Iowa State from 1991 to 1995 and was nicknamed “The Mayor” after garnering a number of write-in votes for the 1993 Ames mayoral race.
Hoiberg said he grew up playing four sports in high school in Ames: football, baseball, track and, of course, basketball.
“I grew up in Ames, and it was back in the day when you could play multiple sports. Now it just drives me nuts that kids have to be specialized to play one sport, so I wouldn’t trade any of it for anything because of that experience in high school,” he said before relating to what his athleticism led to later.
“I grew up a die-hard Nebraska football fan, and that was back in the old Big Eight days when Iowa State didn’t have much of a program. Nebraska was running the show back then with Oklahoma,” said Hoiberg, who as a senior in high school was listed as the No. 1 player coming out of Iowa in both basketball and football. “So, when I got a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne, a man who was an idle to me growing up, it was really one of the coolest moments that I had in my youth. But basketball became my route.”
The direction of Hoiberg’s career post college was four years with Indiana, four with Chicago, and then his third stop in the NBA with Minnesota was cut drastically short after his second season when a heart condition was discovered.
“I was told that I was one significant blow to the chest away from an aorta rupturing. I was just 32 years old, I had four kids and I thought I was in the best shape of my life,” Hoiberg said in recounting the spring of 2005. “That ended my basketball (playing) career, and I moved into the front office of the Minnesota Timberwolves. I spent the next four years there, and in my last two I became the vice president of operations.
But something was missing,” he added. “After leaving the game early, I realized I missed being on the court. I wanted to try and get into coaching.”
And low and behold, an opportunity presented itself from his alma mater, when the Cyclones’ Athletic Director Jamie Pollard contacted him about the possibility of a vacancy for the head men’s basketball coaching position at Iowa State. At the time, Hoiberg was told that then-ISU head coach Greg McDermott was seriously considering signing a long-term deal to coach at Creighton, according to Pollard.
After McDermott took the Creighton job, Pollard asked for a meeting with Hoiberg.
“So, we spent four hours at my home in Chaska (Minnesota), and by the end of the evening he offered me the job on the spot. This was a very risky hire by Jamie (Pollard), because I had no coaching experience,” said Hoiberg, who was announced as ISU head coach in April 2010.
He soon became the fastest coach in Iowa State history to 100 wins, leading the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, a school-program record, and was declared Co-Coach of the Year in the Big 12 in 2012. After five years of success at ISU and “eight NBA offers,” Hoiberg was hired by the Chicago Bulls as head coach in June 2015. In April 2019, he was introduced as the Husker head coach.
“We took over the largest rebuilding project in the history of the Power 5 conferences. We had to scramble to get a team together,” said Hoiberg in recalling the spring and summer of 2019, when the only returning player from the previous roster was 6-6 guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Hoiberg knows well that he has a daunting task, but he exudes the confidence, experience and know-how to bring the team to new heights.
“I hope to get Nebraska basketball to where it’s never been before,” he said on the first day of the semester with fall practices and workouts beginning as well. “What I’m excited about this year is the continuity we have finally coming back for the first time on our team.”
Part of that continuity and experience returning includes Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster, Lat Mayen, Trevor Lakes and Derrick Walker, who Hoiberg said really came on in the latter part of last year despite the COVID scare that shut down the Husker mid-season for three weeks.
Some newcomers to the team include Trey’s brother Bryce McGowens, a five-star 6-6 freshman guard recruit, and Arizona State 6-3 transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who may be playing the point to help replace Dalano Banton, last season’s point guard, who moved on to play professional basketball.
One more newcomer that Hoiberg finds impressive is 6-2 sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga.
“This kid shoots the ball better than anybody I’ve ever seen,” he said. “And, he played on the Japanese Olympic team earlier this year. We’ll have to see if he can get used to getting off his shot in the fast pace of the college game.”