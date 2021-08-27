Hoiberg discovers his grandfather well-known to Exec Club

Hoiberg said he grew up playing four sports in high school in Ames: football, baseball, track and, of course, basketball.

“I grew up in Ames, and it was back in the day when you could play multiple sports. Now it just drives me nuts that kids have to be specialized to play one sport, so I wouldn’t trade any of it for anything because of that experience in high school,” he said before relating to what his athleticism led to later.

“I grew up a die-hard Nebraska football fan, and that was back in the old Big Eight days when Iowa State didn’t have much of a program. Nebraska was running the show back then with Oklahoma,” said Hoiberg, who as a senior in high school was listed as the No. 1 player coming out of Iowa in both basketball and football. “So, when I got a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne, a man who was an idle to me growing up, it was really one of the coolest moments that I had in my youth. But basketball became my route.”

The direction of Hoiberg’s career post college was four years with Indiana, four with Chicago, and then his third stop in the NBA with Minnesota was cut drastically short after his second season when a heart condition was discovered.