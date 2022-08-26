‘History Walk’ planned in Clinton Neighborhood

The Clinton Neighborhood Organization will sponsor a “History Walk” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Lintel Park, 21st and Holdrege streets.

The walk will be about a mile along a section of the John Dietrich Trail through part of the neighborhood’s northwest quadrant. The group will remember how the threat of a proposed four-lane roadway in the 1960s and ‘70s called the Northeast Radial spurred citizens into action. Defeat of the “radial” in 1981 led to extensive revitalization that has had a lasting impact on the Clinton neighborhood.

All are invited to join in this leisurely walk through the neighborhood, as participants reminisce about the history of CNO – Lincoln’s oldest neighborhood organization – and the vital role of neighborhood groups in shaping Lincoln’s progress. No registration is required.

This event was inspired by “Jane’s Walks” – neighborhood walking tours that have taken place in many cities around the world in memory Jane Jacobs, an urban reform activist and author of the book “The Life and Death of Great American Cities.”

For more information, contact Bob Reeves at 402-464-1803.