‘History Walk’ in Clinton neighborhood rescheduled

The Clinton Neighborhood Organization rescheduled its “History Walk” due to rain. The walk through the Clinton neighorhood will now start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lintel Park, 21st and Holdrege streets.

The walk will be about a mile along a section of the John Dietrich Trail through part of the neighborhood’s northwest quadrant. The group will remember how the threat of a proposed four-lane roadway in the 1960s and ‘70s called the Northeast Radial spurred citizens into action. Defeat of the “radial” in 1981 led to extensive revitalization that has had a lasting impact on the Clinton neighborhood.

All are invited to join in this leisurely walk through the neighborhood, as participants reminisce about the history of CNO – Lincoln’s oldest neighborhood organization – and the vital role of neighborhood groups in shaping Lincoln’s progress. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Bob Reeves at 402-464-1803.