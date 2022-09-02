 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'History of Wind Energy' Zoom program Thursday

A "History of Wind Energy" program will be offered via Zoom from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Electric generating wind turbines are popping up across Nebraska and the Great Plains. Many may be surprised to learn this has all happened before. Rural America was filled with electric generating wind turbines from the 1920s to the 1940s. The program will explore some history of these wind generators and the reasons for their rapid expansion and decline.

The presenter will be F. John Hay, Extension energy educator from the Department of Biological Systems Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Register in advance for this webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_TcLCO_fmR6yorWK9C0NnxA

