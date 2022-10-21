History Nebraska to name digitization lab after Swanson

History Nebraska will name its new digitization lab in Lincoln for Donald R. Swanson, following a $50,000 gift to the History Nebraska Foundation from the Swanson Biggs Adams Family Foundation. The lab will be named the Donald R. Swanson Digitization Laboratory and will be located within History Nebraska headquarters in Lincoln.

Swanson, who retired from Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph Co. as secretary-treasurer in 1987, died in 2017.

He long supported History Nebraska, its reference room and the addition of historical technology. The Swanson Biggs Adams Family Foundation continued Swanson’s legacy of support with a gift in 2021 to aid History Nebraska in its efforts to make its collections available online.

Recently, History Nebraska renovated the basement at its Lincoln headquarters and turned it into a full-time digitization lab, which will now bear Swanson’s name.

“The Swanson Biggs Adams Family Foundation has long supported the archiving efforts that many Nebraskans rely upon for genealogical research,” said Libby Jacobs, president. “We are pleased to improve access to historical data that the digitization lab provides while, at the same time, honoring the passion that Donald Swanson had for Nebraska history.”

Tyler Vacha, executive director of the History Nebraska Foundation, said the lab allows for a more efficient digitization process, provides space for larger equipment to digitize the oversized items in its archives, and increased staffing.

In the last 18 months, History Nebraska digitized more than 100,000 records in-house, and 13 million records have been digitized through History Nebraska’s collaborations with outside partners. Yet, Vacha said, there are many millions more remaining to digitize.

“With the new lab, History Nebraska has the space to add necessary equipment and allow staff to better coordinate and collaborate, leading to increased efficiency and faster digitization,” he said. “This generous gift from the Swanson Biggs Adams Foundation aids History Nebraska in providing access to our archives, and enables History Nebraska to truly make Nebraska’s history open to all.

The History Nebraska Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting and promoting the mission and work of History Nebraska. History Nebraska Foundation’s mission is to “spread awareness of History Nebraska’s efforts and seek financial support from those with a passion for Nebraska’s rich and diverse history.” All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, contact Vacha at tyler@historynebraskafoundation.org or 402-853-4282.