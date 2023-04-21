History Nebraska will honor Lincoln researcher, writer and public speaker Gail Blankenau with the annual James L. Sellers Award during a legislative event Wednesday, April 26, at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln.

The Sellers award was created in 1967 and is given each year for the “best article” published in a volume of Nebraska History Magazine. The author receives the award and $1,000 from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation through the support of Catherine Sellers Angle.

This year’s award was judged and selected by Nebraska Wesleyan University History Department faculty. They wrote, “Blankenau's article challenged the common assumption that slavery was not a part of Nebraska history through a detailed case-study that showed how the national debate over slavery played out in the territory. She traced Celia and Eliza Grayson’s escape with a wide variety of relevant primary sources, while also demonstrating the way in which their story informed debates about the existence of slavery in the territorial legislature."

To learn more about History Nebraska, visit https://history.nebraska.gov and follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.