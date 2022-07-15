History Nebraska Foundation names 2022 officers

The History Nebraska Foundation, which raises funds exclusively to support History Nebraska, has elected three officers to serve the organization's board in 2022: Ann Bruntz of Friend, president; Kim Elder of Paxton, secretary; and Bryan Zimmer of Plattsmouth, treasurer.

History Nebraska Executive Director Trevor Jones of Lincoln is a local member of the foundation's board.

History Nebraska was formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society. The History Nebraska Foundation was established in 2020. For more information, contact Executive Director Tyler Vacha at tyler@historynebraskafoundation.org or 402-853-4282.