 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

History Nebraska Foundation names 2022 officers

  • 0

The History Nebraska Foundation, which raises funds exclusively to support History Nebraska, has elected three officers to serve the organization's board in 2022: Ann Bruntz of Friend, president; Kim Elder of Paxton, secretary; and Bryan Zimmer of Plattsmouth, treasurer.

History Nebraska Executive Director Trevor Jones of Lincoln is a local member of the foundation's board.

History Nebraska was formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society. The History Nebraska Foundation was established in 2020. For more information, contact Executive Director Tyler Vacha at tyler@historynebraskafoundation.org or 402-853-4282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News