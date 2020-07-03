History Nebraska Foundation formed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since Sept. 25, 1942, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has financially supported the state agency History Nebraska (HN), which recently announced the formation of a new foundation to be known as the History Nebraska Foundation.

NSHSF remains a private 501(c)(3) foundation, fully independent from History Nebraska, a tax-funded state agency. NSHSF will have no legal or formal ties to the new History Nebraska Foundation.

“We want to clarify a portion of HN's statement that has caused confusion,” said Executive Director Leslie Fattig. “Since 1942, our articles of incorporation have allowed the NSHSF board of directors to allocate a minority percentage of our resources toward worthy Nebraska history projects that may not be to the direct benefit of the state agency now known as History Nebraska.

"This long-standing policy provides the flexibility we need to best serve the interests and passions of an individual or a group with a worthy idea that may not fit into what a state agency can, or would even prefer to, undertake," Fattig continued. "We believe this has proven over the years to be a wise policy. And in a very real sense, it recognized that the best ideas do not always come from the government, or from foundations for that matter.”