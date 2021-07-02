History Nebraska awards Lincoln $30.5K historic preservation grant

History Nebraska has awarded Lincoln $30,500 in matching grant funding to complete historic preservation activities through the Certified Local Government program.

The CLG program is a partnership between the local, state and federal governments to increase local preservation activities and link local governments with a network of similar organizations. CLGs meet federal and state standards and protect and promote their historic resources through long-range planning efforts and educational programming. The CLG program is open to villages, cities and counties of all sizes.

The City of Lincoln will use the grant money to survey and evaluate the Axtell Heights/Indian Village neighborhood for its historic district potential. Lincoln also focuses preservation activities on educational opportunities to update its website of historic resources and record brown-bag lectures for the public. City officials will attend conferences to learn about historic preservation projects in other communities.

History Nebraska awarded a total of $136,380 to six communities to assist with preservation efforts, including Auburn, Lincoln, Neligh, North Platte, Omaha and Plattsmouth.

For more information about the grants or to learn how to become a Certified Local Government, contact Kelli Bacon, Certified Local Government coordinator, at 402-540-5847 or kelli.bacon@nebraska.gov.

