'Hinterlands Revisited' exhibited at WallSpace-LNK

“I’m a thousand miles from nowhere, time don’t matter to me ...” This Dwight Yoakam tune could be the soundtrack for “Hinterlands Revisited,” an exhibition of large format black-and-white landscape images on exhibit through March 26 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

Photographer Michael Farrell drove many a two-track road to capture these scenes from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming with his view camera. The striking images have a stark yet meditative quality, offering repose in these days of challenge and chaos.

Farrell notes that many of the places "embody a particular 'genius loci,' or spirit of place that has the power to challenge, jolt one out of familiar patterns of thinking, and can help heal the soul frazzled and frayed by the incessant demands of a frantic digital media environment in unrelenting fast forward.”

Viewers can stop and take a look -- a long look, at images that continue to speak to the truth of these hinterlands as places for the soul to contemplate, like in a cinematic dream. Prints are available for sale in a variety of sizes.

WallSpace-LNK is open for viewing and sales Thursday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m., or by appointment by contacting Farrell.1st@gmail.com or 402-429-3684.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0