October is certainly unpredictable for weather, but the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League could not have asked for a better day for the Oct. 7 Fun Day at Hillcrest Country Club. While the day started a little cool, it warmed up nicely and turned into a wonderful sunny day with little wind. A total of 104 golfers in three flights navigated the tight course. The gold tees were used, refreshment carts were accessible all day, and the course was in excellent condition.
Prizes were awarded for closest to the pin on No. 8 and longest putt on No. 18, with Randy Stubbs and Byron Vanier winning those, respectively. The Fun Day at Eagle Hills in Papillion followed on Oct. 9.
WINNERS
You have free articles remaining.
Flight A: First place, score 116-Jerry Edmunds, Ed Kosola, Bob Swan and Arnold Ehlers; second place, score 119-Stan Dinges, Bob James, Al Delano and Dave Dunning; third place, score 119-Jim Augustyn, Jerry Petersen, Darrel Kinnan and Jack Morris.
Flight B: First place, score 116-Detlef Gartzke, Greg Bauer, Tom Gould and Denny Quick; second place, score 118-Loy Forster, Ned Hedges and Jim Tieso; third place, score 120-Mark Jeter, James Johnson, Todd Wirth and Bob Wesslund.
Flight C: First place, score 120-Kent Davenport, Gerald John, Bill Rondeau and Jerry Vidlak; second place, score 121-Greg Hinkle, George Hill, Bill Nelson and Rick Riley; third place, score 121-Roger Coleman, Jim Cunningham, John Lentell and Gary Roller.