Highlands/Pioneers Fun Day wraps up 2021 LSMGL league play

Great weather and course conditions made for a wonderful day Aug. 18 at the Highlands and Pioneers courses, as the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League wrapped up 2021 league play.

Two courses were used to accommodate the number of members wanting to play this unique Drop Out Scramble format, with 116 golfers at Highlands and 54 at Pioneers.

Unlike in 2020, the league was able to provide a hamburger lunch for the golfers.

Red, White, Blue and Green flight winners were provided gift certificates and photographed. Two pin prizes were awarded at Highlands for closest to the pin in two on hole 9, won by Curt Snoberger; and longest putt on 18, won by Tom Storz. Two prizes were also awarded at Pioneers for closest to the pin on hole 8, won by Brian Bauerly; and longest putt on 9, won by John Miriovsky.

The league’s Fall Fun Days began Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Tiburon golf course in Omaha.

Highlands winners

Red flight-First place, score 63- Jim Martin, Gary McCown, Steve Bartling and Carl Bouges; second place, score 64-Mark Bieber, Rick Owens, Don Bennett and Larry Stewart; third place, score 65-Doug Emery, Gary Wells, Bill Howard and Tom Tieso.