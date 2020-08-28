Highlands event wraps up 2020 LSMGL league play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great weather and course conditions made for a wonderful day Aug. 19 at the Highlands golf course as the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League wrapped up 2020 summer league play.

Normally two courses are used to accommodate all the members wanting to play this unique Drop Out Scramble format; however, as has been the case through this coronavirus pandemic, not much is “normal” anymore. Highlands was the only course used for the 132 golfers rather than the usual 200 or so, and to encourage social distancing, no hamburger lunch was served.

Red, White and Blue flight winners were provided gift certificates and photographed. Two pin prizes were awarded at Highlands for closest to the pin in two on hole No. 9, won by Doc Dalton, and longest putt on 18, won by Roger Coleman. The league's Fall Fun Days begin Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Tiburon golf course in Omaha.

Highlands winners:

Red Flight-First place, score 64-Larry Peach, Marv Jaques, Jim Cunningham and Ron Mitchell; second place, score 65-Pat Swift, Bruce Liesveld, Lyle Vanier and Dan Stahr; third place, score 66-Ardean Arndt, Stan Dinges, Bill Rocke and Robert James.