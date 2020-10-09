High winds buffet LSMGL at The Pines CC in Valley

Prior to last year’s event, heavy rains made it doubtful the Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League's Scramble Fun Day might take place at The Pines Country Club in Valley, Nebraska. However, this year’s Sept. 28 tournament withstood high winds and cooler temperatures.

Fortunately, the course was in great condition, and the scores were almost identical for the 99 golfers in the U-Pik event. The field was divided into three flights with eight four-man teams in A and B, and nine teams in C.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the longest putt and hole 18 for closest to the pin on the third shot. Those were won by Rick Owens and Larry Honeycutt, respectively. The next Fun Day followed closely on Wednesday, Sept 30 at a favorite stop -- Wilderness Ridge.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 57-John Eshleman, Rick Owens, Eduardo Fuenzalida and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 61-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris; third place, score 61-Paul Young, Don Sackett, Bud Dahlstrom and Kevin Barker.