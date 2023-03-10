Sometimes if you want to measure a company’s success, it may just come down to the numbers. Especially when it comes to the digital age of the internet.

Allo Fiber was founded in 2003 as Allo Communications with its first market starting in Scottsbluff. Flash forward to 2015, with four more western Nebraska markets already built with fiber-optic technology, Allo set its sights much farther east on Lincoln, and the capital city would never be the same in terms of internet speed.

“The Lincoln build took two and one-half years and 2,500 miles of buried fiber-optic cable. Before we came and built the network in Lincoln, it was the 28th-fastest internet speed in the state,” said Allo Fiber Chief Construction Officer Todd Heyne at Monday’s weekly luncheon of the Executive Club in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel. “Right now, today, we’re sitting at No. 2 in the nation overall. So, we put in a world-class infrastructure in Lincoln, Nebraska. It’s the best in the world. It’s on par with anything in Japan, Korea, Europe, anywhere.”

But not only does Allo provide that technology to Lincoln, it does the same in all of its markets across Nebraska and in parts of Colorado and Arizona, according to Heyne.

“We have it in Bridgeport, Nebraska; Columbus, Norfolk, Wayne, and these are all completed (built-out) markets,” said Heyne, who was a 24-year naval flight officer prior to his current six-year career with Allo. “We’re starting to build in Papillion, LaVista and Gretna this spring. So, that’s where we’re going.”

Heyne said Allo Fiber is across 37 communities that are either completely built with fiber-optic technology or are under construction, in some kind of fashion.

“Ashland is under construction, and it will be totally complete this summer. Waverly is under construction. Seward, Milford, York, Grand Island, Kearney and Sidney are Nebraska communities that are currently under construction that should be wrapped up this year,” said Heyne, an Oshkosh, Nebraska native. “Kearney is the exception. It should be wrapped up next year.”

Heyne noted that Allo’s market shares are some of the best in the industry. “Our market share in Lincoln is better than 50%,” he said. “And, Lincoln is by far our largest market. It’s not even close.”

Heyne said a key to Allo’s success lies in its “structure” of strong relationships with power companies like OPPD, NPPD and LES.

“From the power data we receive from the power companies, we can model where our fiber optics are going to go. Basically, everywhere power goes, we follow,” said Heyne. “From that model, we have a high-level design and we can do costing analysis there. We generally know where our take rates are going to be over time.”

Back to the numbers, Heyne said Allo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the company’s number of employees across three states has grown to over 1,300 with over 125,000 customers.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair of the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.