Herrod zips up her career in shoe repair

Give me your tired, worn shoes that need attention … that’s what I thought as I looked around the shop. Much like Lady Liberty, Lady Holly Herrod stood not in the New York Harbor but behind the counter of Downtown Boot and Shoe Repair. And as we talked, she kept zipping and unzipping a zipper like some sort of nervous habit.

It was 40 years ago, after a stint teaching first grade in Lincoln, that she bought the shoe repair shop that originally was located in downtown Lincoln.

“I talked with Al Store one day, and he suggested that I buy his brother’s shoe repair shop,” Herrod recalled. That conversation turned into a plethora of conversations with people from all walks of life who brought Herrod their tired and worn shoes and boots in need of repair.

“I was an only child, grew up in Lincoln, attended UNL, and after teaching for a few years I was ready for something different,” Herrod said.

And different it was … showing up six days a week to greet customers and run the machines to repair their shoes. “No two days are alike,” she noted, pausing her work on that zipper. “I was always excited about coming into the shop and talking with my customers.”

And those customers – what an incredible list. She worked on shoes for Patrick Swayze, Debra Winger, Grizabella (the Glamour Cat from the musical), and even the young boy from the movie “O Pioneers!” who wore nude socks with leather souls for his barefoot run in the movie.

Then there was the “O Street Gang,” leaders in downtown Lincoln, such as Ann Ringlein of the Lincoln Running Company. Herrod rattled off a long list of names including baseball player Curt Smith.

“Curt always wanted me to repair his baseball gloves,” Herrod said. “Oh, and Mark Stephens, he’s always dressed so well and has such nice shoes. He’s been a customer for years.”

She grabbed a lead pencil and laid the zipper on her workbench, rubbing that pencil back and forth on the zipper as we talked. I asked if the graphite from the pencil helped lubricate the zipper. The answer was “yes” as she went on to say, “My son, John Herrod IV, is a National Park ranger in the John Lafitte Preserve down in New Orleans. Daughter Abby lives in Havelock. Oh, and I have the cutest 2 ½-year-old great granddaughters.”

She dawned a warm smile as she talked about summers when her grandkids would hang out in the shop. “It was a great way for them to learn the value of work.” At the back of her store, she’s marked their height as they grew up. “I’m going to take a piece of doorframe down because it has so many memories etched in it.”

The first 20 years that Holly ran the Downtown Boot and Shoe Repair, she was actually downtown. But the building changed owners, and that drove her to move her shop to 33rd Street, just north of A Street.

Then the conversation turned to the time when a roller-skating performer came in and needed something done to his skates right away so he could perform later that day. “He was so nice, thanked me as he walked out and even sent me a nice thank-you card in the mail. And he told me he won the competition.”

As of late August, Herrod had already sold much of the equipment and taken down nearly 40 years of wall hangings. One she talked about was a map with pins that showed she had customers from all over the world.

“I’m a talker,” she said. “So back in the day, I needed someone to run the front counter. I hired Donna, and she had a fun way of her letting me know about the various customers. I noticed by some of the names she had written PITA. Hmmm, I thought, what does that mean? She replied, ‘pain in the ass.’”

I asked about the zipper.

“Oh, one of my longtime customers is getting up there in years, and he has trouble putting on his boots, so I’m going to put a zipper in each one to make it easier,” she said.

Then she added, “One day a woman called and asked if her shoes were done. ‘They’re black,’ she said. Heck, at any one time in a week, I could have 40 or 50 black shoes in my shop. But I got her name and told her they’d be done in five minutes. And they were.”

Herrod shared stories about her customers, her family and the business. As I reviewed my notes from the interview, I had to chuckle at the random way Holly jumped from one interesting point to another, all the while messing with that zipper.

Most of the equipment from Herrod’s shop is now at York Boot N’ Repair, which Tammy and Randy Obermier own and operate. That shop has been in service for more than 100 years.

And Herrod is recovering from a shoulder surgery that prompted her to retire and sell out.

“Many days, I’d work 12 to 16 hours, but I loved every single solitary day of this,” she shared. “But both shoulders need surgery, so it was time to retire.”

And the zipper has been sewn into those boots – one of Holly’s last tasks as she closed the door on her shop for the last time in late August.