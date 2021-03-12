Heritage League donates 5K to Community Crops

The Heritage League Women's Club donated $5,000 to the Community Crops program of Lincoln/Lancaster County in February.

Amy Dusenbery, president, and Peg Connealy, treasurer, of the Heritage League Women’s Club of Lincoln presented the check to Megan McGuffey, executive director of Community Crops.

The gift is part of the proceeds from the 48th annual Holiday of Trees fundraising event sponsored by Heritage League. Community Crops plans to use the donation for the Growing Farmers Training Program and the School Gardens program to help more adults and students connect with their food.

Community Crops was started with one community garden in 2003 and has grown to include 11 community garden sites, a training farm, a production greenhouse, garden and cooking education for all ages, a mobile farmers' market and a new storefront. This organization helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity by providing garden space, support and education to help them grow and enjoy their own healthy food.