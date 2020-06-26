Heritage League donates $5,000 to Music Outreach Program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Heritage League recently presented the Lincoln Music Teachers Association with a $5,000 check for the benefit of its Music Outreach Program as the major recipient of their 2019 Holiday of Trees proceeds.

Twenty-two students of nine Music Outreach Program teachers and 26 students of LMTA Teachers had helped to provide nonstop background music for the group's 47th two-day event at Westminster Presbyterian Church last December. LMTA also provided a featured tree among 20 trees donated by nonprofits.

The award-winning Music Outreach Program offers low-cost music lessons, instruments and their upkeep, sheet music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area limited-resource students who can document need. Lessons are now available in piano, organ, percussion, violin, viola, voice, guitar, flute, saxophone and clarinet to those who are capable of taking online lessons. Some teachers will be resuming in-person lessons in the fall.

The Heritage League Woman’s Club, organized in 1966, meets on Tuesdays for general meetings with featured programs and also has special interest groups that include Bridge, Books, and Home & Away. For more information, visit http://sites.google.com/site/heritageleaguelincoln.

