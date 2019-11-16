My very first real job was as a waitress at one of the stores in the chain of Jim’s Coffee Shops in San Antonio, Texas, located just a short distance from the house I grew up in. I was feeling pretty darned snazzy, dressed in the de rigeur Jim’s attire: black jumper, white blouse, little black string bow tie and white non-slip sole waitress shoes. That black jumper was sewn in some weirdly slippery, slicky washable fabric that withstood pie stains, milkshake disasters and was totally wash and wear. It also had huge pockets that would hold the many coins I received as gratuity. I, however, was paid a ridiculously low hourly amount since restaurant owners fully expected us to work hard for tips.
Older, more experienced waitresses were fabulously helpful in my learning, not only the expected routine for Jim’s waitresses (greet, smile, hand out menus, ask for drink preferences), but also the subtle talents that could lead to a good tip (check back periodically, ask how things are and smile – a lot).
Now that I am out of the waitress business, I kinda’ sorta’ know what makes a good wait person (gender-neutral because we’ve all changed), and my tip is based on the person who delivers my meal. Some of my suggestions are:
Smile. A lot. Act like you’re happy that I’m here!
Don’t ask me, “What do you guys want?” or “How are you guys?” I’m not a guy, I’m a customer; not all customers are guys.
Check back with me fairly often. This is a nebulous measurement because your “fairly often” is probably not the same length of time as my “fairly often.” Bottom line: Don’t forget that I’m here and make sure I don’t need anything.
Smile. Oodles and bunches and frequently. I want to know that you’re happy I’m here, and you should be happy that you have customers who are potential additions to your income.
Don’t talk about personal stuff in the vicinity where I can hear what you’re saying. There’s nothing that takes the steam out of a happy restaurant dinner more than listening to wait staff complain about last night’s date, or learning that you’re not happy with your spouse for an abundance of reasons. Trips to a restaurant are a get-away for most of us, and can often be a celebration for a special occasion. Don’t spoil the evening for us.
Many years ago, I was given the opportunity to work the counter at Jim’s, and the more experienced waitresses told me all the ins and outs of that different sort of assignment. Customers stay a shorter amount of time, are usually by themselves and don’t generally order large meals at the counter. And keep an eye out for the man in the cowboy hat who sits at the end of the counter and orders a piece of pie and a half cup of coffee. A half cup. Don’t pour a full cup – pour a HALF CUP.
That inside information resulted in a $10 tip – every single time the mystery man stopped at Jim’s for pie and coffee.