Helping Hands Auction at Cornhusker Marriott Jan. 26

Step into a world of fantasy with the theme "Once Upon a Time" at the 16th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands Auction Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Every year, this event raises funds to provide diapers and winter clothing to children who would otherwise have to go without such basic needs. This year, a portion of funds raised will also benefit Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska.

Once upon a time ... 16 years ago, a group of dedicated women saw the need that parents were facing in our community and decided to be the answer by creating the Helping Hands Auction. Since then, over $450,000 has been raised to provide diapers and winter clothing to children in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

For tickets or a table, contact Michelle Bring at 401-441-8699 or mbring@unitedwaylincoln.org.