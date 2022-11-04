Heim inducted into USTA Nebraska Hall of Fame

Lincoln’s Kevin Heim is the USTA Nebraska Tennis Hall of Fame inductee for 2022.

He was formally inducted at the 2022 USTA Nebraska Awards ceremony Oct. 30. Heim, the executive director at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln, has contributed to the tennis community in many ways over the past 14 years.

“Kevin Heim is a wonderful ambassador for tennis in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the United States,” said Kile Johnson, one of the people who nominated Heim. “He is an excellent player, a great teacher and coach, a strong leader and an accomplished manager of Woods Tennis Center. Kevin has built a wonderful wheelchair tennis program and has coached his players in both national and international competition.

“Kevin's accomplishments can only be done by dreamers and, more importantly, those with the passion and energy to see those dreams to fruition,” said Todd Peterson, Friends of Woods board president.

After graduating from Ralston High School, where he played for the Rams’ tennis team, Heim continued his collegiate tennis career at Midland University in Fremont. During this time, he also coached at Valley High School.

Following graduation, Heim moved to Wisconsin, where he coached at Nicolet High School in Glendale as well as various tennis clubs, and co-founded the Koppa-Heim Tennis Academy, which included two sites and 22 tennis courts.

In 2008, Heim moved back to Nebraska, this time to Lincoln, to be the head pro at Woods Tennis Center. He worked his way up to general manager in 2009, and then executive director in 2011. During his time at Woods, Heim co-founded the junior wheelchair program in Lincoln and has coached national champion wheelchair players, including Taylor Graham and Lily Lautenschlager.

In addition to his regular duties at Woods, Heim volunteers on a number of boards including the Friends of Woods Tennis board of directors, the Lincoln Tennis Association, USTA Nebraska, USTA Missouri Valley, and is a volunteer tennis instructor for the Madonna Open Recreation Tennis Program. He also established the Woods Tennis and Educational Foundation. When he has time, he still continues to play competitive tennis in various USTA leagues.

“There are so many people in the Hall of Fame that I looked up to and who served as mentors to me as a junior, collegiate player and as an adult,” Heim said. “(These are) Folks I have so much respect for, who showed me the importance of giving back to the game that has given so many opportunities to myself and others. This sport and so many leaders of Nebraska tennis in my life have shaped the person I have become.”

Kevin and his wife Kara, a USTA tennis service representative, raise three young girls together who are very involved in activities such as dance, sports and more.

To see the full list of USTA Nebraska award winners, go to https://www.usta.com/en/home/about-usta/usta-awards/missourivalley/nebraska/nebraska-awards.html