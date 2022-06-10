Heim and Lautenschlager travel to World Team Cup

Two Lincolnites traveled in May to the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup, which took place in Portugal this year.

The women on Team USA clinched the bronze medal for the second year in a row. The U.S. men and quad teams each placed fourth. Lincoln’s Kevin Heim captains the quad team and said it was a great trip for everyone who took part.

“Overall, from an entire Team USA perspective, the trip was an absolute success,” Heim said upon his return. “The Quad team that I captain finished fourth after losing to Brazil in the bronze medal match 2-0 in a three-set singles match at #2 singles, and a very tight 6-4, 7-6 (6) match at #1 singles.”

Meanwhile, the junior team finished seventh with 18-year-old Lily Lautenschlager of Lincoln taking part for the first time at this event.

“The trip was incredible! While I was there, I played one singles match and one doubles match. I won my singles match and lost the doubles match,” Lautenschlager said.

Heim noted this was an improvement upon last year’s eighth place finish, and the team also won two ties against other countries, whereas last year they did not win a tie. Lautenschlager was able to play a doubles match during the round robin pool play, and then she played the No. 2 singles spot in the seventh/eighth place match against Brazil. She won 6-4, 6-4 and helped her team in a 2-1 victory.

“I would say the most exciting part of this whole trip was the chance to represent my country,” Lautenschlager said. “Not many people get that opportunity, so it was a really great experience. It was also really cool to see the men’s, women’s and quad’s teams play, because it really showed me where I could go within the sport.”

“Overall, it was a great experience and definitely a proud moment seeing her win a big match while representing her country and wearing the red, white and blue!” Heim added.

Lautenschlager graduated this year from Lincoln East High School, where she played two years on the high school tennis team. She will attend college at the University of Arizona, where she will continue to play wheelchair tennis and basketball. The Wildcats have seven adaptive sports with more on the way.

