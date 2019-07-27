After experiencing a week of sweltering days, Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members were not sure what would await them at Woodland Hills, one of their favorite stops for Fun Day events. But after a thunderstorm rumbled through Lincoln Sunday morning, July 21, dropping 2-3 inches of rain, the humidity subsided and Monday, July 22 turned into a fabulous day for golf with temperatures in the 70s and little wind.
The Mixer event's 97 golfers were divided into two flights, and the Shamble format utilized 60% of each player’s handicap.
Once teams chose their best drive from the group, each golfer played his own ball until it was holed out. Dave Williams won the pin prize on No. 9 for longest putt, and Merle Jahde won No. 18 for closest to the pin with the second shot. The league’s next Fun Day will be a Mixer on July 29 at Iron Horse.
Winners:
Red Flight-First place, score 114-Loy Forster, Jerry Petersen, Bill Smith and Dennis Witfoth; second place, score 115-Dave Ankenman, Merle Jahde, Joe Sneller and Pat Swift; third place, score 115-Mark Bieber, Jery Carden, Ed Kosola and Jim Martin.
White Flight-First place, score 108-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Mark Jeter and Rick Riley; second place, score 115-Terry Olton, Mark Oppegard, Larry Roach and Gary Unrein; third place, score 117-Ron Garner, Doug McClelland, Bill Rondeau and Terry Waak.