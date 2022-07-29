Healthy moms and babies

Good nutrition benefits everyone, but giving babies the best nutrition in their early months of life not only impacts their short-term health, it can have a lifelong effect.

For babies. August is National Breastfeeding Month. By now, most everyone has heard of the numerous health benefits of breastfeeding for babies. But if you haven’t, they include a lower risk of asthma, allergies, obesity, type 1 diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Babies who are breastfed exclusively for the first six months, without any formula, have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, bouts of diarrhea, and fewer hospitalizations and trips to the doctor. Breast milk can help provide lifelong protections because it shares antibodies from the mother to her baby – antibodies that help babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses. Breastfeeding has even been linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood in some studies. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods up to age 2.

For moms. But it’s not just babies who benefit. Less well known are the benefits of breastfeeding to moms’ health. They include reducing the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure; promoting faster weight loss after birth; stimulating the uterus to contract and return to normal size; less postpartum bleeding and chance of anemia; fewer urinary tract infections; and less risk of postpartum depression.

Local support resources. Breastfeeding is best, but it’s not always easy. Several local organizations provide great pre- and postnatal support including MilkWorks, the Lincoln Lancaster County WIC Program, Malone Center, El Centro de las Americas, the Asian Community Center, Bluestem Health and Lincoln Family Medicine.

Pregnancy, breastfeeding and COVID-19. Breastfeeding isn’t the only important preventive health measure for moms and babies. Here’s what maternal and child medical experts (from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) say:

• For those planning to become pregnant, there is no evidence that COVID vaccines affect fertility.

• Vaccination is strongly recommended if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to get pregnant. Pregnant women are at higher risk for more severe illness from COVID than non-pregnant women. Pregnant women with COVID may be more likely to have pregnancy complications than pregnant women without COVID. These complications may be related to high blood pressure, heavy postpartum bleeding and other infections. This is especially true for pregnant women with moderate and severe illness.

• COVID vaccines create antibodies that are passed on to the fetus, providing additional protection.

• Immunity from a past COVID infection and immunity from the original two doses of the vaccine wane over time. While vaccine protection is more durable, it is important for pregnant women who have been vaccinated to stay up to date on vaccinations, getting a third dose (booster) when it is time.

Babies, toddlers and COVID vaccination. While infants and toddlers are at lower risk for COVID than other age groups, 453 children ages 0-4 years and 846 children ages 5-18 years have died from COVID. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 6 months to 4 years. AAP further recommends that children and adolescents with certain immunocompromising medical conditions or who are receiving treatments that induce moderate to severe immune suppression should be vaccinated with an additional dose as part of their primary series of mRNA vaccine. Children, including babies, and toddlers can get vaccinated by their pediatrician or family doctor. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also hosts small vaccination clinics for children under 5 years.

Breastfeeding and COVID vaccinations are two of the strongest health care tools for moms and babies. Stay safe, moms, and take care.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.