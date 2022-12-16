Healthy Blue donates $25K to Suicide Prevention Coalition

Healthy Blue Nebraska has donated $25,000 to the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC). The grant will help increase awareness, decrease stigma and implement programs aimed at preventing suicide.

“Suicide is the most preventable form of death in the United States. There is hope, there is help and there are resources,” said Dr. Dave Miers, president of NSSPC and director of behavioral health services at Bryan Medical Center. “This grant will, without a doubt, save lives. It will help us create initiatives to prevent suicide and help those families who’ve been impacted by it.”

Miers created the NSSPC over 20 years ago. The nonprofit is a voluntary group of committed and passionate individuals representing public and private agencies, suicide survivors and Nebraskans interested in suicide prevention. NSSPC is recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services as the primary group responsible for coordinating Nebraska suicide prevention efforts.

According to the CDC, nearly 46,000 people died in the United States by suicide in 2020. That’s about one death every 11 minutes. Nebraska is not exempt from the impact of suicide. In 2020, nearly 300 individuals in the state took their own lives. It’s also the second-leading cause of death in Nebraskans ages 15-24.

Last February, NSSPC launched My Companion, an app designed to help prevent youth suicide. It allows young people to cope with mental illness by logging daily journal reflections, accessing resources and hotlines, and submitting anonymous tips. My Companion is an example of a program made possible through grants and donations to NSSPC.

Additionally, Bryan Health offers multiple resources for those experiencing mental health challenges. Individuals can take a free, confidential online mental health screening to determine if professional consultation would be beneficial. There is also a 24/7 mental health emergency department at the Bryan West campus for crisis intervention, the only one of its kind in the nation.

To learn more about NSSPC and its initiatives, visit nsspc.org.