HEALTH NOTE: Recommended age for colon cancer screening is 45

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the United States, affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 45 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it early enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening, threatening to regress years of progress toward early detection and treatment of the disease. In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates 151,030 new cases of colon cancer in the U.S., with 960 new cases in Nebraska. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher in Nebraska when compared to overall U.S. rates.

Safe, affordable screening options

There are multiple safe, affordable options available for screening, including free, at-home test kits available statewide. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to start a conversation about screening.

If you are between 45 and 75 years of age, free colon cancer screening kits are available at participating pharmacies until April 30. For more information, including the list of participating pharmacies or an online mail request option, please visit lincoln.ne.gov/colon.

