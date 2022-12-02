Health Department WIC program receives Award of Excellence

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program has received the 2022 Gold WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

Presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the award recognizes agencies that have exhibited exemplary breastfeeding support and practices.

“Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for babies and helps give them a healthy start,” said Gwendy Meginnis, Dental Health and Nutrition Services manager. “Our team of trained WIC peer counselors are moms, too, who have breastfed their own children. They do a fantastic job answering questions, providing information and offering needed support to help new mothers breastfeed their babies.”

“Two of my passions are helping others and breastfeeding," added Alejandra Amaro-Garcia, breastfeeding peer counselor. "I’m excited to be able to do both and share my passion for breastfeeding with others and help them succeed in their breastfeeding goals.”

Breast milk is the perfect food for a baby's first year of life and provides many health benefits such as:

• Fewer infections;

• Less tooth decay;

• Fewer allergies;

• Fewer earaches; and

• Decreased risk of childhood obesity.

A nutritious, balanced diet helps mothers make milk for babies. Mothers receive extra WIC foods while breastfeeding.

“We recognize Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s WIC program for its contributions and for setting a high bar for breastfeeding success," said Cheryl Kennedy, regional administrator, USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Mountain Plains Region. "Their work with breastfeeding will have a lasting benefit to so many, because it sets up mothers and children for a lifetime of positive health outcomes.”

WIC empowers families through breastfeeding support, healthy food, nutrition education and referrals to other health and nutrition services – all free of charge to those who qualify. More than 6,000 Lancaster County families are currently enrolled in WIC.

Learn more about the benefits of breastfeeding your baby and the WIC program at lincoln.ne.gov/health or by calling LLCHD at 402-441-6200.

To access the USDA WIC Breastfeeding Support website, visit https://wicbreastfeeding.fns.usda.gov/.