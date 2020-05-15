Head Start celebrates 54 years in Lincoln

The relationships built through Community Action Head Start programs are transformative, and have been for decades. On May 18, Community Action Head Start will celebrate its 54th year in Lincoln. In the decades since its creation under the Johnson administration, Head Start has worked alongside thousands of children and families to build skills for success. This success is only possible because of the hard work of the families themselves – those parents who, now more than ever, are demonstrating that they are their children’s first and most important teachers.

“The parents we get to work with every day are incredible. And right now, they’re super-heroes,” said Jensen-Robideau. “Parents are participating in virtual classroom sessions along with their children. We’re able to keep everyone learning together because parents are working so hard to be part of it.”

Across Lincoln and the country, Head Start parents are working hard to provide for their families and achieve their goals. They’re also partnering with Head Start educators to teach their children the skills needed for success – in school and in life. No matter the circumstances, the success of children in Community Action Head Start is only possible because of parents’ hard work to ensure their children stay connected, supported and learning every day.