Head Start celebrates 54 years in Lincoln

On a May afternoon, five children under the age of 5 gathered separately in their homes, seated in their parents’ laps. Together, they waited for the now-familiar Zoom icon to load their Head Start virtual classroom.
When their meeting room appeared, every child’s excitement ballooned into gasps and giggles. A surprise guest was waiting for them: their Foster Grandma, Joyce. And she was ready to read a story to them.
Over the past few months, Community Action Head Start teachers and parents have worked harder than ever to stay connected. They’ve been conducting weekly Zoom and regular phone calls for check-ins. They’ve been having conversations about needs, sharing videos supporting children’s learning, and collaborating to conduct at-home activities led by familiar faces.
And thanks to support from staff, Grandma Joyce, a foster grandparent volunteer and regular fixture of love and support in Community Action Head Start’s classrooms, was able to join the conversation.
“It’s given us all something to look forward to,” said Jacqueline Jensen-Robideau, Community Action Head Start lead teacher of the classroom where Grandma Joyce volunteers. “Everyone smiles when Grandma is on-screen. It’s a wonderful way to make sure important connection is still happening right now – for parents, children and Grandma.”
The relationships built through Community Action Head Start programs are transformative, and have been for decades. On May 18, Community Action Head Start will celebrate its 54th year in Lincoln. In the decades since its creation under the Johnson administration, Head Start has worked alongside thousands of children and families to build skills for success. This success is only possible because of the hard work of the families themselves – those parents who, now more than ever, are demonstrating that they are their children’s first and most important teachers.
“The parents we get to work with every day are incredible. And right now, they’re super-heroes,” said Jensen-Robideau. “Parents are participating in virtual classroom sessions along with their children. We’re able to keep everyone learning together because parents are working so hard to be part of it.”
Across Lincoln and the country, Head Start parents are working hard to provide for their families and achieve their goals. They’re also partnering with Head Start educators to teach their children the skills needed for success – in school and in life. No matter the circumstances, the success of children in Community Action Head Start is only possible because of parents’ hard work to ensure their children stay connected, supported and learning every day.
In that virtual classroom on that May afternoon, Grandma Joyce finished reading her story. One by one, children scrambled to tell her about how their days have passed since they last saw each other – games they’ve played, things they’ve learned, and adventures they’ve had at home with their parents. Grandma listened patiently, grinning. And once the children each had their turn, one parent spoke up.
“Grandma Joyce,” she said, smiling. “It’s just so good to see you.”
Joyce smiled back on-screen. “It’s so good to see you too.”
To learn more about Community Action Head Start’s work to partner with children and families on the path to success, or to support the program, visit communityactionatwork.org.
