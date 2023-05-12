HazToGo, Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., reminds residents that it now offers extended hours from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The extended hours on Wednesdays will continue through Aug. 30.

The center is also open on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

HazToGo is a safe, environmentally responsible, drive-through household hazardous waste collection site. It’s available to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents year-round at no cost.

Around 3,500 households and small businesses throughout Lancaster County participate in HazToGo annually. An average of 125,000 pounds of household hazardous waste was diverted from Lincoln’s Bluff Road Landfill in 2021-22.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

For more information, visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.