Hazardous waste collection events April 29-30

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to one of these free household hazardous waste drive-through collection events:

• Friday, April 29, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Waverly First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St., Waverly;

• Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not accepted at these events. Information on business waste is available by calling 402-441-8002 or visiting haztogo.com.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition and batteries.

For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.

HAZTOGO, Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center at 5101 N. 48th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. From May through July, HAZTOGO will extend its Wednesday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours will not change.

The household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

For more information, visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.

