Haymarket streets to close this weekend for festival

Several streets in the Haymarket area are closed from 9 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20 for the Lincoln Arts Festival.
Affected streets include:
• Canopy Street between O and R streets;
• P Street between Canopy Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive; and
• Q Street between Canopy Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Digital signs will alert motorists to upcoming street closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.