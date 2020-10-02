Harvest Moon Festival celebration Oct. 10

The Harvest Moon Festival, an annual celebration of the Asian Community and Cultural Center in Lincoln, will take place online Saturday, Oct. 10 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy talented dancing and musical performances from Lincoln and other Nebraska locations as well as Washington D.C., China and Denmark. Watch multi-ethnic cooking demonstrations and Nia Lincoln warm-up and get-moving exercises. Nia combines dance arts, martial arts and healing arts into a cardio workout followed by relaxation.

In addition, introductions will feature nonprofit organizations and local businesses. Watch on Facebook, shorturl.at/nNOQ8, or youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA.

