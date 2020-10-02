 Skip to main content
Harvest Moon Festival celebration Oct. 10
The Harvest Moon Festival, an annual celebration of the Asian Community and Cultural Center in Lincoln, will take place online Saturday, Oct. 10 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy talented dancing and musical performances from Lincoln and other Nebraska locations as well as Washington D.C., China and Denmark. Watch multi-ethnic cooking demonstrations and Nia Lincoln warm-up and get-moving exercises. Nia combines dance arts, martial arts and healing arts into a cardio workout followed by relaxation.

In addition, introductions will feature nonprofit organizations and local businesses. Watch on Facebook, shorturl.at/nNOQ8, or youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA.

