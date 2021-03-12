Harvell talks about pandemic challenges for Husker baseball

Looking back, it seems like more time has elapsed for the Nebraska baseball team than a mere 365 days. A lot has transpired, and it has not been lost in the eyes of the coaching staff.
“A year ago at this time, we had our season canceled after heading to Wichita State for a series. Flash forward to now, and we’ve been jumping through all these hoops just to have a season and play some baseball,” said Husker Assistant Coach Lance Harvell at Monday’s Executive Club luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Lincoln Haymarket district. “It seems we not only have to be the best team possible, but we have to be the toughest with what we’ve dealt with and having not been able to play.”
The Nebraska baseball team began the 2021 campaign over the past weekend in Round Rock, Texas with a troubling 6-5 ninth-inning loss, and then came back with straight victories over the Purdue Boilermakers, 7-2, 4-0 and 10-0 in the finale on Sunday.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Harvell as he “grew up all over Texas,” including College Station, where he met Husker Head Coach Will Bolt in 2006. Bolt was an assistant coach, and Harvell was in his second year with Texas A&M as a catcher. Now, both of them are in their second year at Nebraska, trying to build a winning program.
“Through this past year, it has been tough with all the time off. We’ve missed that fellowship, we’ve missed that building of team chemistry, and especially with building a new culture. We missed out on that,” Harvell said about the impact of the pandemic on last year’s and the present season on the players. “We brought them back over the summer, and then three days into it, we have five to six guys test positive and we have to shut it down for a week.
“It was like a shot across the bow. If we don’t pay attention to this, this is what it’s going to be like,” said Harvell, who spent two of his three years assistant coaching at Texarkana College with Bolt in 2011-2012. “And from Thanksgiving (2020) on, they (the players) spent 52 days away from the program. But they stuck to their plan by staying healthy (no coronavirus) and ready to go, in shape. And now, we’ve been practicing for two months before our games this past weekend.”
Reflecting back on how they got to the weekend series and how it turned out, Harvell was appreciative.
“We had a good weekend, three and one. But we should have won four. They got a run in the bottom of the ninth,” he said. “It was an opportunity for us. We were telling them, ‘this is what we’re talking about,’ and you could tell they were listening, because we kicked the crap out of them twice on Saturday with a shutout, and looking into Sunday, we 10-run ruled them. We’ll take it. We had some good teaching moments.”
Harvell said this Husker baseball team has shown its character through overcoming adversity, and the coaching staff can appreciate that.
“The guys are hungry, and we’re excited. Through this season, as rough as it has been for them, they have responded every single time. It is a fun group to be around,” Harvell beamed. “Naturally, the team is going to take on the nature of the coaching staff. And we like to tell them, ‘if you find out you’re not in a fair fight, you didn’t plan accordingly.’”