Harvell talks about pandemic challenges for Husker baseball

Looking back, it seems like more time has elapsed for the Nebraska baseball team than a mere 365 days. A lot has transpired, and it has not been lost in the eyes of the coaching staff.

“A year ago at this time, we had our season canceled after heading to Wichita State for a series. Flash forward to now, and we’ve been jumping through all these hoops just to have a season and play some baseball,” said Husker Assistant Coach Lance Harvell at Monday’s Executive Club luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Lincoln Haymarket district. “It seems we not only have to be the best team possible, but we have to be the toughest with what we’ve dealt with and having not been able to play.”

The Nebraska baseball team began the 2021 campaign over the past weekend in Round Rock, Texas with a troubling 6-5 ninth-inning loss, and then came back with straight victories over the Purdue Boilermakers, 7-2, 4-0 and 10-0 in the finale on Sunday.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Harvell as he “grew up all over Texas,” including College Station, where he met Husker Head Coach Will Bolt in 2006. Bolt was an assistant coach, and Harvell was in his second year with Texas A&M as a catcher. Now, both of them are in their second year at Nebraska, trying to build a winning program.