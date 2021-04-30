Harvell discusses Husker baseball's winning formula

“Those kinds of games are important,” said Harvell, the third-base coach. “That’s where good teams show up. You start to see what everybody’s made of in a 12-inning game.”

Nebraska Head Coach Will Bolt was considered a tough guy while playing infield for the Huskers, leading them as a captain to two College World Series appearances under former head coach Dave Van Horn in 2001 and 2002. Harvell, who spent a few years coaching with Bolt down in the state of Texas, mentioned that sometimes the players do reflect the toughness of the coach. But he changed his comparison metaphors from Bolt’s baby over labor to winning despite the ugliness of the act.

“What’s all important is that as long as you land the plane, it doesn’t matter how you got there,” said Harvell, a native of Texas just like Bolt. “If you get the win, nobody cares how you got there.”

Speaking of which, the hot-hitting Husker bats did cool off over the past weekend’s sweep of Penn State. It was not something Harvell, the batting coach, overlooked.

“Things were going well for us at the plate. We had the No. 1 offense in the conference,” said the second-year assistant coach of the Huskers. “But baseball has its own way of making you humble, and we experienced some of that this past weekend.”