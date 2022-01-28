 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hart hits a hole-in-one at Highlands

Hein Hart at Highlands No. 14

Hein Hart lifts his ball out of the hole after hitting his first-ever hole-in-one on No. 14 at Highlands golf course Jan. 18.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Hein Hart, a South Africa native who moved to Lincoln eight months ago, used an 8-iron to hit his first hole-in-one Jan. 18 at the par 3, 169-yard hole No. 14 at Highlands golf course.

"I did not see it go in the hole, but I heard it hit the flagstick," Hart said. "There's a hill that covers the green, so you couldn't see the cup -- only the top part of the flagstick."

When Hart walked over the hill and up to the green, he only saw two balls on the green and knew he had a hole-in-one.

"I walked to the hole, and my ball was in the cup," he said. "It felt so unreal, and it's a shot I'll never forget -- my first ever hole-in-one! I know my late grandpa who got me into golf would be proud. That one's for you, Hennie Welman!

The shot was witnessed by retired Journal Star sportswriter Ryly Jane Hambleton, Jon Warden and Mark DoRan.

