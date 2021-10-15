Hansen named Literary Heritage Award Winner

Nebraska’s own poet and author, Twyla Hansen, is the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association’s (NLHA) 33rd annual Literary Heritage Award winner.
The award recognizes Hansen’s service to Nebraska’s literary community through her writing and her dedication to and promotion of the literary arts throughout Nebraska.
At the state level, Hansen served as Nebraska’s State Poet from 2013-18. She often traveled around the state sharing her poetic expertise.
She has written poetry books including “How to Live in the Heartland” (1992), “Sanctuary Near Salt Creek” (2001), a collaboration with Paul Johnsgard, “Prairie Suite: A Celebration” (2006), as well as “Potato Soup” (2003) and a collaboration with Linda Hasselstrom, “Dirt Songs: A Plains Duet” (2011), both of which won Nebraska Book Awards for Poetry. Her most recent title, “Rock – Tree – Bird” (2017), is a 2018 Nebraska Book Award winner and a 2018 WILLA Literary Award winner. Her work has also appeared in periodicals and anthologies over the years.
NLHA was organized in 1982 to provide support to Lincoln City Libraries’ Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors in Bennett Martin Public Library. It began sponsoring the Literary Heritage Award in 1988. Hansen has been involved with NLHA as the Author Member in 1997-98 and again in 2019-20. She has also been part of NLHA’s annual Writers Write workshop, a program for select eighth graders, since its beginning in 1992.
Typically, the award is given at NLHA’s annual Adult Spelling Bee. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, it has been postponed until 2022. Hansen will receive the 33rd annual Literary Heritage Award at the 2022 Spelling Bee. For Spelling Bee details, previous award winners and additional information about NLHA, visit foundationforlcl.org.