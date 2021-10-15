Hansen named Literary Heritage Award Winner

Nebraska’s own poet and author, Twyla Hansen, is the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association’s (NLHA) 33rd annual Literary Heritage Award winner.

The award recognizes Hansen’s service to Nebraska’s literary community through her writing and her dedication to and promotion of the literary arts throughout Nebraska.

At the state level, Hansen served as Nebraska’s State Poet from 2013-18. She often traveled around the state sharing her poetic expertise.

She has written poetry books including “How to Live in the Heartland” (1992), “Sanctuary Near Salt Creek” (2001), a collaboration with Paul Johnsgard, “Prairie Suite: A Celebration” (2006), as well as “Potato Soup” (2003) and a collaboration with Linda Hasselstrom, “Dirt Songs: A Plains Duet” (2011), both of which won Nebraska Book Awards for Poetry. Her most recent title, “Rock – Tree – Bird” (2017), is a 2018 Nebraska Book Award winner and a 2018 WILLA Literary Award winner. Her work has also appeared in periodicals and anthologies over the years.