HANNAH RAY: Star City Sports 2020 Youth Athlete of the Year

Her senior season of cross country last fall included an individual title at the A-4 district meet, where she ran 19:07, and a fifth-place finish in a talented Class A field.

On the track oval, Hannah holds school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with times of 5:08 and 11:17, respectively. Her track goals this spring are to lower her school-record time in the 1,600 meters and to finish the 3,200 meters in under 11 minutes.

Middle distance is not her forte, but she hopes to add the 800-meter mark to her slew of school records this spring.

With the girls’ running programs low in numbers, Hannah has found a warm reception while practicing with the Northeast boys teams. "We don’t have a lot of depth in the girls’ programs, so there’s no girl there to push me," said Hannah. "The guys have been very supportive of having me run with them."

Scholarly, too

Hannah also posts impressive numbers in the classroom, where she has posted a cumulative GPA of 4.371. She plans to major in biology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.