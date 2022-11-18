Handel's Messiah: Community Sing set for Nov. 27

Everyone is invited to raise your “Hallelujahs” to end Thanksgiving weekend and begin the holiday season with Abendmusik’s annual Messiah sing-along at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Trumpets, strings, timpani and the Lied organ will accompany all gathered to bring Handel’s iconic masterpiece to life. Visiting soloist Darita Mara Seth will also be featured.

A freewill offering will benefit Fresh Start.

If you can’t attend in person, you can watch the livestream at Abendmusik.org.