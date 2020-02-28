Haman receives March Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Clayton Haman of Denton as winner of the March “Heart of 4-H Award” to recognize his outstanding volunteer service.

For about 15 years, Haman has helped provide fertile chicken eggs for the Lancaster County Embryology 4-H school enrichment program. Third grade students hatch chicks in classrooms as they learn about the development of embryos. 4-H EGG Cam allows viewers around the world to witness the amazing process of chicks hatching.

After the chicks hatch and spend about five days in classrooms or on EGG Cam, Haman then provides a home for some of them. He once provided turkey eggs to hatch on 4-H EGG Cam!

“I like helping young people enjoy experiences they would otherwise never have had the opportunity to have," Haman said. "This is my way of paying back to the 4-H program that helped me grow as a person. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer was having eggs on the EGG cam and my son’s ag class in Mullen watched the chickens hatch.”