Hale succeeds Steen as Community Action board president

Gail Steen, attorney at Steen Law, completed her 10th year of service on Community Action’s board of directors, and her fourth year as president, in January.

During her tenure as president, Steen oversaw implementation of many significant events in the agency’s history, including opening Community Action’s Lincoln Head Start centers and satellite office in Wahoo.

“Community Action thanks Gail for her innumerable contributions over the past decade—not only to our agency, but to the entire Lincoln community,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “Gail is committed to making community-minded decisions as a leader, and her support of our mission is exemplary.”

Steen is succeeded by Lisa Hale, vice president of customer services at Lincoln Electric System, who was elected president of Community Action’s board of directors on Jan. 26. Hale has served on the board since 2017, including one term as vice president.