Hale succeeds Steen as Community Action board president

Gail Steen, attorney at Steen Law, completed her 10th year of service on Community Action’s board of directors, and her fourth year as president, in January.
During her tenure as president, Steen oversaw implementation of many significant events in the agency’s history, including opening Community Action’s Lincoln Head Start centers and satellite office in Wahoo.
“Community Action thanks Gail for her innumerable contributions over the past decade—not only to our agency, but to the entire Lincoln community,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “Gail is committed to making community-minded decisions as a leader, and her support of our mission is exemplary.”
Steen is succeeded by Lisa Hale, vice president of customer services at Lincoln Electric System, who was elected president of Community Action’s board of directors on Jan. 26. Hale has served on the board since 2017, including one term as vice president.
“Community Action’s mission of empowerment and poverty alleviation has always been important, but it’s especially relevant given the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hale. “Many in our community are struggling. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside my fellow board members as well as staff, volunteers, participants and community members to advance work that is more important than ever.”
Elected to serve as vice president on Community Action’s board was Brodey Weber, vice president of client relations at Mid America Casing Supply.
Lorene Bartos currently serves as board treasurer and Amy Jensen as secretary.
In November 2020, Community Action welcomed two additional members to its 15-member board of directors: Grant Buckley, CPA at Buckley and Sitzman CPAs; and Carl Eskridge, retired ombudsman from the Nebraska Office of Public Counsel.
Like all Community Action agencies nationwide, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties’ board of directors has a tripartite structure. One-third of members are elected public official currently holding office or appointed by officials holding office, one-third are from the private sector, and one-third are elected to represent the population in Lancaster and Saunders Counties living with low income.
To learn more about Community Action, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.