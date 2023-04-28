Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln handed the keys to a new homeowner on April 21. Blanca and her four children will be moving into their brand new home, which she helped build alongside other Habitat volunteers.

Emigrating from Mexico as a child, Blanca grew up in Nebraska and said she has always wanted to raise her own family in Lincoln. She applied for the Habitat homeownership program last August while living in a cramped trailer with her four children. The family has experienced a lot of hardship over the past year and looks forward to creating positive, happy memories in their new home.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Council member Michelle Suarez participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Habitat board members Dan Hile and Ageda Montes de Oca presented the keys to the new homeowner. Raising Cane’s provided lunch for the crowd of 40, and Pastor Jonathan provided the blessing on the home.

The home was built primarily through volunteer support as well as donations from Wells Fargo, Murray Custom Homes and Lincoln Rotary Club 14.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was established in 1988 and has built or repaired 199 homes in Lancaster and Seward Counties. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.