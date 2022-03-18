Habitat for Humanity welcomes family to new home

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln welcomed the family of David, Rachael and their five children to their new home Saturday, March 12. The family had been living in a two-bedroom apartment and are looking forward to having more space to study, play and grow.

The home was part of the “Faith Build,” which received sponsor support from Thrivent Financial and five area churches and faith groups including Vine United Church of Christ, Knights of Columbus Council 11312, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Southern Heights Presbyterian and First-Plymouth.

The home dedication ceremony included gifts from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, Lincoln Women of Today, Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild and Door Step Diner Catering. The Rev. Dr. Clay Lein from Church of the Holy Trinity gave the blessing, and Habitat board members Dan Hile, Lisa Williams and Vicki Obrecht held the ribbon for the ribbon cutting.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was established in 1988 with a mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope to address the need for affordable housing. It has built or repaired 183 homes in Lancaster and Seward counties. In 2020, 10,255 hours were volunteered to assist with the Habitat mission. Learn more at lincolnhabitat.org.

