Habitat for Humanity taking applications for homeownership

The window for applications for homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln begins Monday, Aug. 15, and continues through Friday, Sept. 2.

Prospective homeowners are encouraged to stop by the Habitat offices at 4615 Orchard St. to pick up an application. Applications can also be downloaded at LincolnHabitat.org.

Interested applicants are also encouraged to attend a free informational session Aug. 16, 18 or 20. Space is limited for these sessions. Sign-up is at https://LincolnHabitatHomebuyerInfo.eventbrite.com.

Habitat for Humanity does not give homes away to families for free. Qualified homebuyers are able to purchase homes through a combination of “sweat equity” and a low-cost, affordable mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. This allows families to invest in their futures and their communities and begin to build generational wealth.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The organization was established in 1988 by local community members, faith leaders and city officials to address the need for affordable housing.

For more information, contact Deanna Walz, Habitat director of development, at 402-310-7884.