Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is offering furniture building classes as a part of its Women Build campaign. Local furniture builder Lenora Allen of She Builds will teach the classes at Nebraska Innovation Studios on four Saturdays – April 1 (coffee tables), April 8 (benches), April 22 (step stools) and April 29 (bookshelves).

Each Saturday will feature a different furniture project, and attendees will learn how to use tools, assemble the pieces and finish each project to take home. Attendees can sign up for one or more classes for $50 a class with proceeds going to the Women Build campaign. The cost of the project was underwritten by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln.

The Women Build campaign is a fundraising and volunteer initiative to encourage women to help women in our community in need of safe, affordable housing. Fifty women have agreed to help raise money as well as hammers for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln on a house that will be built in May.

“Women are disproportionately affected by the issue of affordable housing,” said Deanna Walz, Habitat’s director of development. “Our Women Build volunteers come from every walk of life and are so excited to get ‘hands on’ to help these families.”

Details on the Women Build campaign, as well as how to sign up for the Women Build workshops, can be found at LincolnHabitat.org.

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 197 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.