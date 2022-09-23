Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo to build homes in Lincoln

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low- to moderate-income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln received a $15,000 grant to help build a home in Lincoln. Wells Fargo employees joined volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln to raise the walls on the home for Blanca and her family on Sept. 13.

Forty-seven percent of households in Lancaster County are cost burdened, paying more than 30% of their income on housing. Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln works with families to achieve homeownership through an affordable mortgage.

“We are so grateful that Wells Fargo wants to help families in need of safe, affordable housing,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “Seeing the commitment of the Wells Fargo team on the job site was inspiring.”

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was established in 1988 and has built or repaired 185 homes in Lancaster and Seward counties. They look forward to continuing the mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.