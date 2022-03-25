Habitat for Humanity breakfast raises $33K

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln hosted its annual Community Builders Breakfast March 16 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, raising $33,155 -- a combination of individual donations and sponsorships including presenting sponsor CompanyCam. The money will help provide funds for Habitat’s 2022-2023 builds.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization and featured stories from Habitat homeowners, as well as acknowledged the contributions from Habitat volunteers and supporters.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to members of the Habitat for Humanity loan pool, community partner Rotary 14, and members of the core construction volunteer group who have been primarily responsible for building Habitat homes during the pandemic.

Featured speakers included Jane Raybould from the Lincoln City Council and John Leonard Harris from Encouragement Inc.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was established in 1988 as members of the community realized the need for safe, affordable housing in Lincoln. Since then, Habitat has helped build and repair over 183 homes in Lancaster and Seward counties. For more information, visit LincolnHabitat.org.

